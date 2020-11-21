Friday Night Blitz: Week 12 final scores and highlights

(WSAV) – With region championships on the line in Georgia and teams trying to keep their seasons alive in the South Carolina playoffs, you are in for a jam-packed edition of the Friday Night Blitz!
We’ve got highlights from across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry available for you in the video above!
Check out the list below for final scores for all the games we’re following in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
GEORGIA
6A
South Effingham 28, Bradwell Institute 14
Effingham County 0, Brunswick 49
Glynn Academy 28, Statesboro 0 (Glynn Academy wins 6A – Region 2 crown)
5A
Ware County 42, Wayne County 7
4A
Windsor Forest 10, Islands 7
Jenkins beats Savannah (Missing score)
Johnson 7, New Hampstead 48
3A
Pierce County 28, Appling County 21
Tattnall County 34, Long County 3
Groves 14, Beach 34
Southeast Bulloch 34, Lakeside-Evans 16
2A
Toombs County 61, East Laurens 0
Swainsboro 7, Vidalia 21
1A – Public
Screven County @ Claxton
Metter 44, ECI 6
Jenkins County @ MCA
1A – Private
Aquinas 19, Calvary Day 37
Savannah Country Day 28, Savannah Christian 48 (Savannah Christian wins Private 1A – Region 3 crown)
GISA
Pinewood Academy @ Bulloch Academy
SOUTH CAROLINA
4A – 2nd Round Playoffs
Myrtle Beach 49, Beaufort 37 (Beaufort eliminated from playoffs)
1A – 2nd Round Playoffs
Whale Branch 15, Bamberg-Erhardt 18 (Whale Branch eliminated from playoffs)
SCISA
Saturday: Hilton Head Christian vs. Carolina Academy (SCISA AA State Championship)
Saturday: Thomas Heyward vs. Lee Academy (SCISA A State Championship)