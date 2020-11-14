Friday Night Blitz: Week 11 final scores and highlights

(WSAV) – The playoffs are officially underway for all our South Carolina high schools! The WSAV Sports team brings you highlights from the SCHSL first round and SCISA semifinals, plus plenty of action from crucial region matchups in the Coastal Empire.

Check out the list below for final scores for all the games we’re following in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

GEORGIA

6A

Brunswick 28, Bradwell 12

Effingham County 33, Statesboro 35

South Effingham 7, Richmond Hill 55

4A/3A

Savannah 0, Islands 60

New Hampstead 44, Jenkins 20

Johnson @ Beach (Saturday)

Windsor Forest 55, Groves 0

Southeast Bulloch 45, Rockdale County 7

2A

Vidalia 20, Bacon County 14

East Laurens 21, Jeff Davis 42

Swainsboro 14, Toombs County 35

1A – Public

ECI 47, Bryan County 12

Claxton 0, Metter 46

Screven County 0, Jenkins County 24

GISA

Bulloch Academy 35, St. Andrew’s 0

Memorial Day 7, Southwest Georgia 50

SOUTH CAROLINA4A (First Round SCHSL Playoffs)

West Florence 14, Beaufort 54

May River 13, North Augusta 20 (In overtime)

1A (First Round SCHSL Playoffs)

Johnsonville 12, Whale Branch 52

SCISA

2A (Semifinals)

Pee Dee Academy 14, Hilton Head Christian 63

1A (Semifinals)

Dillon Christian 20, Thomas Heyward 48