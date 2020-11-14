Friday Night Blitz: Week 11 final scores and highlights

(WSAV) – The playoffs are officially underway for all our South Carolina high schools! The WSAV Sports team brings you highlights from the SCHSL first round and SCISA semifinals, plus plenty of action from crucial region matchups in the Coastal Empire.
Check out the list below for final scores for all the games we’re following in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
GEORGIA
6A
Brunswick 28, Bradwell 12
Effingham County 33, Statesboro 35
South Effingham 7, Richmond Hill 55
4A/3A
Savannah 0, Islands 60
New Hampstead 44, Jenkins 20
Johnson @ Beach (Saturday)
Windsor Forest 55, Groves 0
Southeast Bulloch 45, Rockdale County 7
2A
Vidalia 20, Bacon County 14
East Laurens 21, Jeff Davis 42
Swainsboro 14, Toombs County 35
1A – Public
ECI 47, Bryan County 12
Claxton 0, Metter 46
Screven County 0, Jenkins County 24
GISA
Bulloch Academy 35, St. Andrew’s 0
Memorial Day 7, Southwest Georgia 50
SOUTH CAROLINA4A (First Round SCHSL Playoffs)
West Florence 14, Beaufort 54
May River 13, North Augusta 20 (In overtime)
1A (First Round SCHSL Playoffs)
Johnsonville 12, Whale Branch 52
SCISA
2A (Semifinals)
Pee Dee Academy 14, Hilton Head Christian 63
1A (Semifinals)
Dillon Christian 20, Thomas Heyward 48