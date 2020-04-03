Following school closure, GHSA cancels remainder of spring season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With the recent news of public schools closing for the rest of the 2019-2020 year due to COVID-19, many saw this coming: all Georgia High School Association (GHSA) activities are canceled as well.

GHSA Executive Director Robin Hines made the announcement Thursday. There are no GHSA activities or practices allowed until further notice.

Hines said there have been a few requests for the association to allow a fifth year of eligibility to students but said there are no plans to grant an additional year.

“As sad and disappointing as this spring has been, there is a backward trickle effect and there are many unintended consequences associated with waiving this by-law,” he stated. “GHSA activities and sports are education-based and exist as an extension of the classroom.”

Summer and fall schedules essentially remain up in the air as well.

“I am hoping for the best but there is no information available that would allow for any decision regarding when practices and workouts will be allowed,” Hines said, adding that GHSA is awaiting guidance from the NCAA on the Men’s Basketball Recruiting Event.

The executive director also issued a note to seniors:

I especially want to commend the graduating seniors who have not only missed most of the spring season but prom, senior nights, awards ceremonies, possibly graduation, and spent the last few months away from their friends and classmates. Our seniors have a great deal to be proud of and while this is not the way any of us wanted it to end, I want to thank them for a job well done.

WSAV Sports will continue to follow this story, along with news from the South Carolina High School League and the Independent School Associations in Georgia and South Carolina.