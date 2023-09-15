SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — During the Friday evening football game between Savannah High and Cross Creek, two players on the opposing team began to fight on the field which led to SCCPSS officials ending the game in the third quarter, according to a press release sent out by the district and a phone call to a SCCPSS official.

The fight escalated until both teams were involved.

One source said there were five or six players involved in the fight and Savannah High coaches and SCCPSS officials at the game went on the field to de-escalate the situation.

As coaches were attempting to break up the fight, a Savannah High coach was injured after being hit with a helmet.

According to SCCPSS, The other injuries are considered minor, but one Savannah High player was transported to the hospital for a medical evaluation. Officials say that the fighting was contained to the field. District athletic staff made the decision, within moments of the fight beginning, and decided to call the game for safety purposes.

All spectators were asked to leave the stadium and two juveniles were taken into custody momentarily following a separate incident in the parking lot but both were released back to their parents and guardians.

The majority of the crowd exited the stadium without another incident and no arrests were made.

The district says it regrets that the incident occurred and student-athletes involved in the incident on the field will face appropriate consequences according to the SCCPSS Student Code of Conduct.