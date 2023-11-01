EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The last time that Effingham County won a region title for football was 1995 – 28 years ago. Now if you ask the players, the coaches, and the team about it in general, you’ll get a wide variety of different answers and some of them are flat-out funny.

News 3 asked the team, what were y’all doing in 1995? Y’all weren’t even born yet?

“I wasn’t even thought of,” Effinham running back Jayden Evans said. ‘That was almost 11 years before I was even thought of.”

Effingham head coach John Ford explained, “I was in high school at the time. So we are not worried about 1995, we are just worried about Monday and having a great Monday and great Tuesday, great Wednesday. You know lock in Thursday and then go to work on Friday.

It’s a showdown that will feature two teams in the region.

Effingham coming into the matchup with a perfect 5 and 0 region record.

Meanwhile, Brunswick comes in at 4 and 1 in region play.

“They’re a fast physical team big up front, they got athletes. We’ll have to just stick to our playbook and stick to our scheme. Just be true to our strengths,” quarterback Nate Hayes told News 3.

Their strength lies in a balanced attack. This year, the Rebels have thrown for more than 1,000 yards through the air and rushed for a little more than 1,400 on the ground.

Now Effingham County has the chance to flip the script on that statistic and win the region if they beat Brunswick this Friday night. It’ll be the first time in 28 years.