Davion Mitchell’s youth basketball team to hold tryouts Sunday in Richmond Hill

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — A local basketball legend is taking over his own team in the region he used to dominate.
Davion Mitchell, a Liberty County graduate who now plays for the Sacramento Kings, has his own Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) basketball team called the Off Night Georgia Stars.
The team’s name is a homage to Mitchell’s “Off Night” nickname, which he earned through his tenacious defensive play. It will compete on the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League circuit, one of the toughest in the country.
Derrick and Daron Mitchell, Davion’s uncles, will coach the new team.
Off Night Georgia Stars will be based out of Richmond Hill. It is the only EYBL team in Georgia outside of the Atlanta metro area.
There will be a sixth-grade boys tryout on Sunday, Feb. 20 at the Richmond Hill Recreation Center at 6 p.m. Pre-registration is not required.
