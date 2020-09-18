Blitz Banner

Coronavirus cases impact teams in Beaufort County School District

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Two schools in the Beaufort County School District are quarantining athletes due to possible coronavirus exposure.

As a result, Hilton Head Island High School will postpone the start of its football season.

District officials say two Beaufort High School cheerleaders tested positive for COVID-19, as well as a part-time employee of the Hilton Head Island Seahawks football program.

Eighteen football players were asked to quarantine, as per guidelines from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The JV and varsity cheerleading squads are also quarantining as a precaution.

The Seahawks’ opening game will be at Colleton County High School on Oct. 2.

The rest of the new schedule is as follows:

  • Oct. 9 @ Bluffton
  • Oct. 16 vs James Island
  • Oct. 23 @ May River
  • Oct. 30 vs Beaufort
  • Oct. 6 vs Battery Creek

