SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Jake Merklinger is one of the top quarterbacks in the state and in the nation. The Calvary Day junior made a verbal commitment on where he will attend college.

“I’m excited to announce that I will be committing to the University of Tennessee,” Merklinger said.

The four-star gunslinger had several offers on the table.

He narrowed down his top four to Michigan State, The University Of Georgia, North Carolina and of course Tennessee.

Jake is the no. 6 QB prospect in the nation for his recruiting class and is the no. 55 prospect overall. According to 24-7 sports, some of these stats are staggering. In three seasons, Merklinger has thrown for over 6,600 yards and 75 touchdowns then, on the ground, he amassed 690 yards and added 20 additional scores.

“The guys I’m going to be coached by both played at a very, very high level,” Merklinger said. “I’m excited for that. Being at an SEC program, you grow up and dream of playing in the SEC at a big school. I’m going to be playing in front of 100,000 people. I’m excited for it.”

Jake said the only thing left for him to accomplish is win a state championship.