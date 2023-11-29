BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Bryan County is in the midst of a historic season. the program has never played a game in the state semifinals.

However, the kids are not satisfied with all they have accomplished so far. They want more – specifically, they want to win the school’s first-ever state title in football standing in their way this week is a private school out of Athens – Prince Avenue Christian – a team with a very good quarterback, Aaron Philo. He leads the state in passing yards for all classifications. But, Bryan County thinks their ball control offense will work well against Prince Avenue.

“I think we are going to pound them in them in mouth,” Tyler Ennis said. “That’s what we do. We like playing physical. I don’t think they’ve ever had someone come under center and put pressure on their quarterback.”

“The game plan is to just do what we do,” head coach Charrad Freeman said. “Coach Adams is going to come up with a good game plan. I know we’ll be ready to play football. Our boys will be ready to play football. We’re just going to go up and try to give them a look and play to the best of our ability.”

“I’ll cry,” lineman Jett Lewis said. “I’ll probably do a backflip or something if we make it to the state championship. I’d really like to see a ring on this finger, a little bit.”

Before the season, the Maxwell Projections gave Bryan County a zero percent chance of making the quarterfinals.

And now they are in the semis – one win away from playing for a state title.