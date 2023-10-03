BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The senior class at Bryan County looks to accomplish something only they thought was possible when they were freshmen – go from zero wins to region champions.

A win Friday night will go a long way to realizing that goal. Bryan County travels to Metter. A team that just upset the No. 3 ranked team in the state, Irwin County. Cherard Freeman will take his Wing-T offense on the road — and they might just run up there. They are averaging 290 yards a game on the ground which leads the region and they hope the ground game leads them to their first region title in school history.

“That was one of our goals,” Freeman said. “Our goal was to compete for a region championship. I think that was the kids’ goal also. We are just fighting for that goal. That’s what we are working for, that’s what the kids work for the past three years. That’s where are. We are fighting for a region championship, hope to play for the region championship. Why else do you play if you’re not trying to play for a championship, you know what I’m saying?”

This is a game that could decide the region championship.

It kickoffs Friday in Metter at 7:30 p.m.