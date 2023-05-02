TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Tattnall County has a chance to make history tomorrow evening.

The Warriors will play in their first-ever state championship match Tattnall County will take on Providence Christian Academy, a private school. Tattnall County advanced after a thrilling come-from-behind victory over Union County.

WSAV Sports had the chance to catch-up with the Warriors and how they are preparing for this big moment.

Tattnall County Head Boys’ Soccer Coach Chaz Kicklighte said, “[It’s] back to work. We do the same thing we’ve been doing all year. Keep chopping, fighting through adversity and play for each other. I love them.”

Forward Andrew Fermin told News 3, “Practice hard, grind hard, and win that ring and that championship.”

“What makes this team special?”

Fermin responded, “It’s like family. Throughout the season when it started, it’s like family.”

The state championship will take place tomorrow at McEachern High School at 7:30 p.m.