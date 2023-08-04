BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — Bluffton Bobcats made the state playoffs in 2022. If you know anything about head coach Hayden Gregory, you know he is going to put the ball in the air. They led the state in passing last year, according to Coach Gregory. He will try to do the same thing this year with a new quarterback, but his top priority was changing the culture.

“It’s not good to finish third or fourth in the region,” Gregory said. “What we want is to win the region. We want to win a state championship, we don’t want to just go to the playoffs.”

“We weren’t like the best program that we had,” senior wide receiver Brandon Bryant said. “He is definitely bringing us uphill and we are definitely looking forward to winning more games and taking a deeper run in the playoffs this year than last year.”

“Before last year,” senior linebacker Jeremiah Curry said, “we kind of came in thinking what can we do with the new coach, how can we get better. This year, we already know how he works. We know what we can do as a group. We feel like we can get better every week.”

Bluffton starts the season in the hostess city with a game against Beach on Aug. 18.