ROSTER: Meet the 2022 Blitz Border Bowl teams

(WSAV) – After a year off in 2021, Savannah’s Bowl Game is back for the 2022 season!



The fourth Blitz Border Bowl is set to kick off at noon on Saturday, Jan. 15 in Memorial Stadium. This annual all-star game pits the best seniors in the Coastal Empire of Georgia against the best in the Lowcountry of South Carolina.



Tickets to the game are $10 and benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities. To order tickets, click or tap here.

TEAM COASTAL EMPIRE



QUARTERBACKS: Tre Brown (Jenkins), Keon Edwards (Johnson), Matthew Ford (Effingham County)



RUNNING BACKS: Miquel Allen (Effingham County), Cameron Edwards (South Effingham), Marques Johnson (Liberty County)



WIDE RECEIVERS/TIGHT ENDS: Tre Brown (Jenkins), Ted Hurst (Jenkins), George Futch (Savannah Christian), Langston Lewis (Islands), Alex Wynn (Country Day), Kaden Sonnabend (New Hampstead), Tommy Bliss (Richmond Hill)



OFFENSIVE LINEMEN: Audrick Fuller (Bradwell Institute), Peyton Beasley (South Effingham), Kamren Bing (New Hampstead), Julius Linton (New Hampstead), Ashton Jackson (Jenkins), Larry Johnson (Jenkins)



DEFENSIVE LINEMEN: Christian Johnson-Hall (New Hampstead), William Jones (McIntosh County Academy), Quan Proctor (McIntosh County Academy), Rasheed Knowles (Windsor Forest), D’Angelo Sheppard (Jenkins), Caleb Womble (Savannah Christian), Donald Hardy (Savannah High), Ryan Gilmore (Swainsboro), Joshua Johnson (Statesboro), Josiah Tate (Savannah High)



LINEBACKERS: Cooper Bachman (Islands), Trayvon Savage (Windsor Forest), Jamie Speight (Statesboro), Rodney Wade (New Hampstead), Anthony Kusilka (St. Andrew’s), Peyton Cromwell (Savannah Christian)



DEFENSIVE BACKS: Juwan Johnson (Calvary Day), Tommy Bliss (Richmond Hill), Caz Creasy (Liberty County), Jashawn Gibbs (Windsor Forest), Tyler Cooper (New Hampstead), Elijah Melford (Bradwell Institute), Jashard Richey (Jenkins)

SPECIAL TEAMS: Cooper Bachman (Kicker-Islands), Gilbert Brown (Punter, Richmond Hill), Peyton Beasley (Long Snapper, South Effingham), Kaden Sonnabend (Long Snapper, New Hampstead)

STAFF: Kyle Hockman (Head Coach, New Hampstead), Bradley Warren (Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers, McIntosh County Academy), Mark Stroud (Offensive Coordinator, Calvary Day), Kenderrick Bonner (Defensive Backs Coach, Johnson), Michael Moore (Defensive Line Coach, Savannah), Deshawn Printup (Wide Receivers Coach, Islands), James Latimore (Running Backs Coach, Groves), Blake Henry (Offensive Line Coach, St. Andrew’s), John Ford (Quarterbacks Coach, Effingham County)

TEAM LOWCOUNTRY

QUARTERBACKS: Tyler Haley (Beaufort), Jamian Risher (Wade Hampton)



RUNNING BACKS: Amariee Morris (Beaufort), Joseph Hicks (Whale Branch), Chase McCracken (Hilton Head), Speedy Robinson (Hilton Head Christian), Jeremiah Dilbert (Battery Creek)



WIDE RECEIVERS: Jaden Gilliam (Hilton Head), Evan Elliott (Hilton Head), Kendrick Clark (Woodland), Robert Brown (Bluffton), Dreshaun Brown (Battery Creek), James Townsend (Thomas Heyward)



OFFENSIVE LINEMEN: John Asher Howell (Beaufort), Xavier Chaplin (Whale Branch), Willie Webb (Whale Branch), Ryan Clark (Hilton Head), Chase Wilfong (Bluffton), Alvin Black (Battery Creek), Max Hickey (Thomas Heyward), Symir Mitchell (Thomas Heyward), Justin Barrow (May River)

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN: Alvin WIlson (Beaufort), Willie Webb (Whale Branch), Amare Ford (Hilton Head), Matthew Larkby (Hilton Head), Jake Rodney Brown (Hilton Head Prep), DJ Aiken (Bluffton), Alvin Black (Battery Creek), Caleb Tkaczyk (May River)



LINEBACKERS: Robert Johnson (Woodland), Jackson Lanier (Hilton Head Christian), Andrew Robinson (Wade Hampton), Cortez Pringle (Woodland), Brandon Howard (Thomas Heyward), Cade Carpenter (May River), Cam Scott (May River)

DEFENSIVE BACKS: Hunter Rast (Beaufort), Jaden Gillian (Hilton Head), Kendrick Clark (Woodland), Jamian Risher (Wade Hampton), Amari McQuire (Wade Hampton), James Townsend (Thomas Heyward), Jaeon Allen (May River), Naszier Chisolm (May River)

SPECIAL TEAMS: Trevor Weldon – Kicker (Hilton Head Prep), Robert Johnson – Holder (Woodland)

STAFF: Bryce Lybrand (Head Coach, Beaufort), Rob Gorrell (Defensive Coordinator, Beaufort), Logan Powell (Offensive coordinator, Beaufort), Nic Shuford (Quarterbacks Coach, Thomas Heyward), Adam Kinloch (Running Backs Coach, Whale Branch), Terrence Ashe (Wide Receiver Coach, Battery Creek), John Houpt (Defensive Line Coach, Bluffton), Coby Peeler (Linebackers Coach, Beaufort), Eddie Ford (Defensive Backs Coach, Woodland)

NOTE: Some players are listed more than once to indicate they are playing multiple positions.