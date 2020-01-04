2020 Blitz Border Bowl rosters for Team Coastal Empire, Team Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, GA. (WSAV) – The 80 best senior football players from the Savannah area do battle one final time Saturday, Jan. 11 at Memorial Stadium for the third annual Blitz Border Bowl presented by WSAV and the Savannah Morning News.

The game will kick off at 12:30 p.m. and will be broadcast live on WSAV and online.

Team Coastal Empire is coached by Jason Cameron of Jenkins. In just his third year leading the Warriors, the team achieved unprecedented recognition statewide by reaching the AAA semifinals and sending seven (more possibly pending) graduating seniors to college football programs.

Team Lowcountry is managed by well-respected Whale Branch coach Jerry Hatcher who recently completed his eighth season running the Warriors program with a 7-5 record and playoff appearance.

Take a look through the full rosters below.

Team Georgia

# Player School Position 1 Kyree McClean Jenkins WR 2 Randy Scott Effingham WR 3 Dajon Morgan Jenkins DB 4 Jalen Rouse Richmond Hill RB 5 Jurel Armstrong New Hampstead DB 6 Marquell Brown Savannah Christian RB 7 Ronald Cooper Jenkins DB 8 Sam Brown New Hampstead WR 9 Markel Johnson Liberty RB 10 Jaylin Wells Beach QB 11 Anthony Thomas New Hampstead DB 12 Edward Osborne Jenkins DB 13 Shamar Sandgren Islands WR 14 Noah Hoang South Effingham LB 15 Darius Bush Jenkins WR 16 Michael Dixon Southeast Bulloch WR 18 James Shellman Islands DB 19 Deven Thompson Windsor Forest WR 23 Jordan Holmes Beach DL 24 Taurus Simmons Jenkins LB/DB 29 John Dodd Benedictine LB 30 Gavin Stewart Benedictine K 32 Joah Cash Jenkins LB 41 Brenden Jackson Statesboro LB 50 Kenneth Reedy Country Day DL/OL 52 Xavier Lee Statesboro DL 54 Corey McCullough Statesboro DL 55 Daylen Dotson Jenkins LB 56 Jaylin Barnum Wayne County LB 58 Trevon Locke Benedictine DL 61 Amon Oliver Jenkins OL 62 Luke Barlow Benedictine OL 63 Ashton Cheatham Jenkins OL 72 Brock Taylor Country Day OL 74 Brock Pavo Liberty County OL 75 Gavin Gardner Wayne County OL 79 Kavonn Seabrain Johnson OL 80 Andre Miller Country Day DL

Team Lowcountry

# Player School Position 3 Jaden Jenkins Whale Branch DB 4 Ellis Williams Battery Creek DB 5 Jacarre Stevens Colleton County DB 6 Elijah Dean Battery Creek DB 7 Evan Hayes Bluffton High K 8 Jeremiah Mosley Colleton County WR 9 Kayseem Jabbar Battery Creek DB 10 Keith Bing Whale Branch WR 11 Kenneth Williams Beaufort High DB 13 Kentrell Williams Beaufort High DB 14 Trakell Murray Colleton County WR 15 Donovan Ling May River RB 16 Hayden Shinn Hilton Head Christian QB 18 Lee Kirkland Bluffton High QB 19 Rakim White Bluffton High WR 23 Deshareoh Williams Wade Hampton RB 24 Melik Frost May River DB 29 Charles Booth Battery Creek RB 30 Jaquez Frazier Whale Branch DB 32 Bradley Morris Hilton Head High DL 33 Jaheim Fripp Whale Branch DL 41 Jamarrio Bryant Wade Hampton DB 50 Jayshaun Boyd Woodland High DL 52 Joshua Arzillo Thomas Heyward OL 54 Shamari Sievright Battery Creek High DL 55 Malachai Dougherty May River High DB 56 Eli Hickey Hilton Head High DB 57 Jarious Gordon Thomas Heyward DL 58 Evan McCutcheon Wade Hampton DL 59 Toby Strawderman Beaufort High LS 60 Sean Morris May River OL 61 Malcom Green Colleton County DL 62 Linn Nettles Woodland High OL 63 Alfred Young Hilton Head High OL 66 Nehemiah Abrams Wade Hampton DL 72 De’Aundre Shiggs Ridgeland-Hardeeville OL 74 Conrad Alford Hilton Head High OL 75 Loushon Campos Colleton County OL 79 Dalton Hayes Thomas Heyward OL

