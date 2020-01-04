2020 Blitz Border Bowl rosters for Team Coastal Empire, Team Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, GA. (WSAV) – The 80 best senior football players from the Savannah area do battle one final time Saturday, Jan. 11 at Memorial Stadium for the third annual Blitz Border Bowl presented by WSAV and the Savannah Morning News.

The game will kick off at 12:30 p.m. and will be broadcast live on WSAV and online.

Team Coastal Empire is coached by Jason Cameron of Jenkins. In just his third year leading the Warriors, the team achieved unprecedented recognition statewide by reaching the AAA semifinals and sending seven (more possibly pending) graduating seniors to college football programs.

Team Lowcountry is managed by well-respected Whale Branch coach Jerry Hatcher who recently completed his eighth season running the Warriors program with a 7-5 record and playoff appearance.

Take a look through the full rosters below.

Team Georgia

#PlayerSchoolPosition
1Kyree McCleanJenkinsWR
2Randy ScottEffinghamWR
3Dajon MorganJenkinsDB
4Jalen RouseRichmond HillRB
5Jurel ArmstrongNew HampsteadDB
6Marquell BrownSavannah ChristianRB
7Ronald CooperJenkinsDB
8Sam BrownNew HampsteadWR
9Markel JohnsonLibertyRB
10Jaylin WellsBeachQB
11Anthony ThomasNew HampsteadDB
12Edward OsborneJenkinsDB
13Shamar SandgrenIslandsWR
14Noah HoangSouth EffinghamLB
15Darius BushJenkinsWR
16Michael DixonSoutheast BullochWR
18James ShellmanIslandsDB
19Deven ThompsonWindsor ForestWR
23Jordan HolmesBeachDL
24Taurus SimmonsJenkinsLB/DB
29John DoddBenedictineLB
30Gavin StewartBenedictineK
32Joah CashJenkinsLB
41Brenden JacksonStatesboroLB
50Kenneth ReedyCountry DayDL/OL
52Xavier LeeStatesboroDL
54Corey McCulloughStatesboroDL
55Daylen DotsonJenkinsLB
56Jaylin BarnumWayne CountyLB
58Trevon LockeBenedictineDL
61Amon OliverJenkinsOL
62Luke BarlowBenedictineOL
63Ashton CheathamJenkinsOL
72Brock TaylorCountry DayOL
74Brock PavoLiberty CountyOL
75Gavin GardnerWayne CountyOL
79Kavonn SeabrainJohnsonOL
80Andre MillerCountry DayDL

Team Lowcountry

#PlayerSchoolPosition
3Jaden JenkinsWhale BranchDB
4Ellis WilliamsBattery CreekDB
5Jacarre StevensColleton CountyDB
6Elijah DeanBattery CreekDB
7Evan HayesBluffton HighK
8Jeremiah MosleyColleton CountyWR
9Kayseem JabbarBattery CreekDB
10Keith BingWhale BranchWR
11Kenneth WilliamsBeaufort HighDB
13Kentrell WilliamsBeaufort HighDB
14Trakell MurrayColleton CountyWR
15Donovan LingMay RiverRB
16Hayden ShinnHilton Head ChristianQB
18Lee KirklandBluffton HighQB
19Rakim WhiteBluffton HighWR
23Deshareoh WilliamsWade HamptonRB
24Melik FrostMay RiverDB
29Charles BoothBattery CreekRB
30Jaquez FrazierWhale BranchDB
32Bradley MorrisHilton Head HighDL
33Jaheim FrippWhale BranchDL
41Jamarrio BryantWade HamptonDB
50Jayshaun BoydWoodland HighDL
52Joshua ArzilloThomas HeywardOL
54Shamari SievrightBattery Creek HighDL
55Malachai DoughertyMay River HighDB
56Eli HickeyHilton Head HighDB
57Jarious GordonThomas HeywardDL
58Evan McCutcheonWade HamptonDL
59Toby StrawdermanBeaufort HighLS
60Sean MorrisMay RiverOL
61Malcom GreenColleton CountyDL
62Linn NettlesWoodland HighOL
63Alfred YoungHilton Head HighOL
66Nehemiah AbramsWade HamptonDL
72De’Aundre ShiggsRidgeland-HardeevilleOL
74Conrad AlfordHilton Head HighOL
75Loushon CamposColleton CountyOL
79Dalton HayesThomas HeywardOL

