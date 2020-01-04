2020 Blitz Border Bowl rosters for Team Coastal Empire, Team Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, GA. (WSAV) – The 80 best senior football players from the Savannah area do battle one final time Saturday, Jan. 11 at Memorial Stadium for the third annual Blitz Border Bowl presented by WSAV and the Savannah Morning News.
The game will kick off at 12:30 p.m. and will be broadcast live on WSAV and online.
Team Coastal Empire is coached by Jason Cameron of Jenkins. In just his third year leading the Warriors, the team achieved unprecedented recognition statewide by reaching the AAA semifinals and sending seven (more possibly pending) graduating seniors to college football programs.
Team Lowcountry is managed by well-respected Whale Branch coach Jerry Hatcher who recently completed his eighth season running the Warriors program with a 7-5 record and playoff appearance.
Take a look through the full rosters below.
Team Georgia
|#
|Player
|School
|Position
|1
|Kyree McClean
|Jenkins
|WR
|2
|Randy Scott
|Effingham
|WR
|3
|Dajon Morgan
|Jenkins
|DB
|4
|Jalen Rouse
|Richmond Hill
|RB
|5
|Jurel Armstrong
|New Hampstead
|DB
|6
|Marquell Brown
|Savannah Christian
|RB
|7
|Ronald Cooper
|Jenkins
|DB
|8
|Sam Brown
|New Hampstead
|WR
|9
|Markel Johnson
|Liberty
|RB
|10
|Jaylin Wells
|Beach
|QB
|11
|Anthony Thomas
|New Hampstead
|DB
|12
|Edward Osborne
|Jenkins
|DB
|13
|Shamar Sandgren
|Islands
|WR
|14
|Noah Hoang
|South Effingham
|LB
|15
|Darius Bush
|Jenkins
|WR
|16
|Michael Dixon
|Southeast Bulloch
|WR
|18
|James Shellman
|Islands
|DB
|19
|Deven Thompson
|Windsor Forest
|WR
|23
|Jordan Holmes
|Beach
|DL
|24
|Taurus Simmons
|Jenkins
|LB/DB
|29
|John Dodd
|Benedictine
|LB
|30
|Gavin Stewart
|Benedictine
|K
|32
|Joah Cash
|Jenkins
|LB
|41
|Brenden Jackson
|Statesboro
|LB
|50
|Kenneth Reedy
|Country Day
|DL/OL
|52
|Xavier Lee
|Statesboro
|DL
|54
|Corey McCullough
|Statesboro
|DL
|55
|Daylen Dotson
|Jenkins
|LB
|56
|Jaylin Barnum
|Wayne County
|LB
|58
|Trevon Locke
|Benedictine
|DL
|61
|Amon Oliver
|Jenkins
|OL
|62
|Luke Barlow
|Benedictine
|OL
|63
|Ashton Cheatham
|Jenkins
|OL
|72
|Brock Taylor
|Country Day
|OL
|74
|Brock Pavo
|Liberty County
|OL
|75
|Gavin Gardner
|Wayne County
|OL
|79
|Kavonn Seabrain
|Johnson
|OL
|80
|Andre Miller
|Country Day
|DL
Team Lowcountry
|#
|Player
|School
|Position
|3
|Jaden Jenkins
|Whale Branch
|DB
|4
|Ellis Williams
|Battery Creek
|DB
|5
|Jacarre Stevens
|Colleton County
|DB
|6
|Elijah Dean
|Battery Creek
|DB
|7
|Evan Hayes
|Bluffton High
|K
|8
|Jeremiah Mosley
|Colleton County
|WR
|9
|Kayseem Jabbar
|Battery Creek
|DB
|10
|Keith Bing
|Whale Branch
|WR
|11
|Kenneth Williams
|Beaufort High
|DB
|13
|Kentrell Williams
|Beaufort High
|DB
|14
|Trakell Murray
|Colleton County
|WR
|15
|Donovan Ling
|May River
|RB
|16
|Hayden Shinn
|Hilton Head Christian
|QB
|18
|Lee Kirkland
|Bluffton High
|QB
|19
|Rakim White
|Bluffton High
|WR
|23
|Deshareoh Williams
|Wade Hampton
|RB
|24
|Melik Frost
|May River
|DB
|29
|Charles Booth
|Battery Creek
|RB
|30
|Jaquez Frazier
|Whale Branch
|DB
|32
|Bradley Morris
|Hilton Head High
|DL
|33
|Jaheim Fripp
|Whale Branch
|DL
|41
|Jamarrio Bryant
|Wade Hampton
|DB
|50
|Jayshaun Boyd
|Woodland High
|DL
|52
|Joshua Arzillo
|Thomas Heyward
|OL
|54
|Shamari Sievright
|Battery Creek High
|DL
|55
|Malachai Dougherty
|May River High
|DB
|56
|Eli Hickey
|Hilton Head High
|DB
|57
|Jarious Gordon
|Thomas Heyward
|DL
|58
|Evan McCutcheon
|Wade Hampton
|DL
|59
|Toby Strawderman
|Beaufort High
|LS
|60
|Sean Morris
|May River
|OL
|61
|Malcom Green
|Colleton County
|DL
|62
|Linn Nettles
|Woodland High
|OL
|63
|Alfred Young
|Hilton Head High
|OL
|66
|Nehemiah Abrams
|Wade Hampton
|DL
|72
|De’Aundre Shiggs
|Ridgeland-Hardeeville
|OL
|74
|Conrad Alford
|Hilton Head High
|OL
|75
|Loushon Campos
|Colleton County
|OL
|79
|Dalton Hayes
|Thomas Heyward
|OL
