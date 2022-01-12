Want to win $10K? Blitz Border Bowl halftime is your chance

Blitz Border Bowl

by:

Posted: / Updated:
MEMORIAL STADIUM_1537585296301.jpg.jpg

Memorial Stadium

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – One lucky ticket holder will have a chance to win big at Saturday’s Blitz Border Bowl.

McDonald’s is sponsoring a $10,000 Field Goal Challenge at halftime of the all-star seniors game.

What does that mean for you? It’s simple.

We’ll choose one ticket holder at random. If picked, you’ll attempt a 40-yard field goal. Make the kick, and you’ll get the $10K.

The game begins at noon on Saturday, Jan. 15, at Memorial Stadium.

Tickets are on sale now at $10 each, with proceeds benefitting Ronald McDonald House Charities. They’ll also be sold on game day at the gate.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WSAV Blitz Twitter

Trending Stories