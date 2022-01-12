Want to win $10K? Blitz Border Bowl halftime is your chance

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – One lucky ticket holder will have a chance to win big at Saturday’s Blitz Border Bowl.

McDonald’s is sponsoring a $10,000 Field Goal Challenge at halftime of the all-star seniors game.

What does that mean for you? It’s simple.

We’ll choose one ticket holder at random. If picked, you’ll attempt a 40-yard field goal. Make the kick, and you’ll get the $10K.

The game begins at noon on Saturday, Jan. 15, at Memorial Stadium.

Tickets are on sale now at $10 each, with proceeds benefitting Ronald McDonald House Charities. They’ll also be sold on game day at the gate.