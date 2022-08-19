SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The fifth installment of the Blitz Border Bowl is returning and tickets are now on sale! To preorder your tickets, click or tap here.

Kick-off is Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Memorial Stadium in Savannah. Tickets are $10 if bought before Nov. 4. After that, the ticket price rises to $15.

Coined Savannah’s Bowl Game, this all-star challenge pits the best high school seniors from the Coastal Empire against the best from the Lowcountry. This is your opportunity to see local gridiron stars before they head off to success in college and beyond.

Proceeds from the game benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities. For more information about the game, related events or sponsorship opportunities, email: dflaxer@wsav.com.

Last year’s bowl featured a comeback story for the ages.

The Coastal Empire squad jumped out to a 13-0 lead and held on to it until late in the 3rd quarter. But the Lowcountry all-stars came back swinging and scored 14 unanswered points to secure the crown.

You can watch last year’s full game by clicking or tapping here.