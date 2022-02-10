Local McDonald’s franchisees present check to halftime field goal participant during Blitz Border Bowl

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Now, believe it or not, there’s still one item of business left over from WSAV’s Blitz Border Bowl.

Quentin Carter received a check from local McDonald’s franchisees for a thousand dollars Thursday. Carter participated in a field goal competition at halftime of the bowl game.

He missed, but the franchisees decided to reward him with a $1,000 check anyway.

The Blitz Border Bowl benefits the Ronald McDonald House of the Coastal Empire to help critically ill or injured children and their families.