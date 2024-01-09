SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — “When I found out I was going to have a baby we were excited,” Kimberly Linzan said. “We were definitely left without words because it’s something we had wanted and planned for and it was one of the happiest moments that we have experienced since our wedding day.”

But those moments of happiness and joy did not last during the pregnancy. Kimberly received some unexpected news.

“I found out I was going to have a child with Trisomy 21,” Linzan said. “In other words, Down Syndrome. There was a high probability I was sent to Memorial for further testing which we opted out of. When we got here, we decided just to continue as is and when Lily was born, it was confirmed she had Down Syndrome.”

During that time the family was connected with the Ronald McDonald House.

“She was immediately taken to the NICU,” Linzan said. “She spent 63 days there at the Ronald McDonald House, opened their arms and allowed us to stay here direct throughout our time in the NICU so that we can be close to our daughter and not so far away since we live in Brunswick.”

The city of Brunswick is 162 miles roundtrip from the Ronald McDonald House in Savannah. A commute that can take two and a half hours in normal conditions, but up to three hours and 40 minutes during peak hours of traffic.

“Definitely hard at first,” Linzan said, “but through a lot of prayers and, you know, a faith we we got through it and we were we got ourselves to a point where we were excited to once again, get back into the groove of things and wait on our baby to arrive.”

This was an emotional time for the Linzans. On the one hand, experienced the joy of bringing new life into this world, but on the other worried about the health of Lily.

“You think about everything, everything,” Linzan said. “The whole world is a weight on your shoulders. And when they told us about the Ronald Mcdonald House here (in Savannah). It just lifted a weight off of our shoulders.”

Complicating matters more was the timing of Lily’s birth. She was born on Jan. 24, 2022. A time when hospitals were still taking extra precautions because of COVID.

“We weren’t allowed to have you know families at the NICU,” Linzan said. “It was very quarantined for us.”

So while the Linzans were away from home, through the Ronald McDonald House they found a second family.

“Some days waterworks and then somedays it was happy good news,” Linzan said, “but with Lilyana we just never knew what to expect.”

