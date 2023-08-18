SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Coming in strong in its sixth year, Blitz Border Bowl is returning and tickets are on sale now!

The ultimate showdown between the Coastal Empire and the Lowcountry will take place on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at Memorial Stadium.

You can grab early bird tickets at only $10 if purchased before Nov. 4. After that, the price will increase to $15.

Click or tap here to purchase tickets.

Dubbed Savannah’s Bowl Game, Blitz Border Bowl shines a light on some of the most elite high school athletes the nation has to offer as the Lowcountry battles the Coastal Empire on the gridiron.

Last year, the Coastal Empire dominated the Lowcountry, despite their previous win in 2022, in the second half taking the win 20-0.

You can watch last year’s full game by clicking or tapping here.