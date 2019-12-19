Blitz Border Bowl tickets benefit Ronald McDonald House

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Next month, the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry go head to head in the Blitz Border Bowl — all for a great cause.

WSAV is proud to once again partner with the Savannah Morning News for the all-star challenge, with the best high school senior football players around town.

The bowl is set for Saturday, Jan. 11 at Memorial Stadium and tickets are available for purchase now. Proceeds from the game benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities, which works to keep families with sick children together as they get the care and resources they need.

Last year’s game was highly competitive, with South Carolina pulling out a very exciting win in a shootout.

This year, Jenkins High School Head Coach Jason Cameron leads the Georgia squad and Whale Branch High School Coach Jerry Hatcher leads the South Carolina all-stars.

Blitz Border Bowl tickets are $10 each. For more information, or to purchase one, visit here.