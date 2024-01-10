SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — This Saturday is the sixth annual Blitz Border Bowl between the Lowcountry and the Coastal Empire.

For many of our local athletes, this could be the last time they lace up the cleats in competitive football. But for others, this is another opportunity to get game film to show college coaches to hopefully get a chance at the next level.

“Whole season it wasn’t really going the way I wanted until the end of the season,” Harris said. “Playoffs came started doing good, started getting noticed by college coaches. Now I’m in the Blitz Border Bowl. In the end, it finally paid off.”

As for the Lowcountry, they were back at practice on Wednesday after having to take off yesterday because of the weather. If you know Hayden Gregory, you know he likes to throw the football, but he has a pretty dynamic running back in Zion Dobson and he can rack up a lot of yards. This season he had over 2600 yards and scored 40 touchdowns.

“The experience has been amazing,” Dobson said. “To be able to meet new people and to actually see people that we played against and relay the experiences that we had playing each other.”

“It’s a great time so far,” Gregory said. “I love being able to coach these kids. Mostly, just been able to watch these kids on film all year, but to actually see them in person is something really special. It’s cool to be able to coach a lot of really good football players.”

Tickets are on sale right now for the Blitz Border Bowl. The game kicks off this Saturday, January, 13 at Memorial Stadium at noon. Tickets are $15 and this event will benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charity.