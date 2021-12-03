Blitz Border Bowl IV tickets on sale now

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Blitz Border Bowl returns in typical fashion this January.

All-star seniors from the Georgia Coastal Empire and South Carolina Lowcountry will go head to head at noon on Saturday, Jan. 15, at Memorial Stadium in Savannah.

Tickets are on sale now at $10 each, with proceeds benefitting Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Due to the pandemic, the Blitz Border Bowl took on a new form last time around. Rather than hosting a game in person, WSAV Sports presented a special feature on the students who would’ve been playing.

But Savannah’s Bowl Game will return to the field with New Hampstead High School head coach Kyle Hockman leading the Coastal Empire team and Beaufort High School head coach Bryce Lybrand heading the Lowcountry squad.

Keep an eye on wsav.com/blitzborderbowl for the latest announcements on Blitz Border Bowl IV.