RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — Ahead of the Blitz Border Bowl, News 3 has highlighted the work of the Ronald McDonald House. The Armitage family reflects on what help from the Ronald McDonald House Charity meant to them in a time of need.

“We’re really not even expecting if we would get pregnant at all,” mother Sherri Armitage said. “We had struggled for several years to get pregnant and so when we finally found out we were pregnant were excited.

But then another emotion took over. As the Armitage has learned that they would have quadruplets.

“Every fear and anxiety hit me,” Sherri said. “I kept thinking, ‘Am I gonna be able to stay pregnant are the babies going to be okay.'”

Sherri went into labor the day after Thanksgiving in 2014. Her four new bundles of joy were admitted to the NICU because they were born prematurely.

“We were looking at hotels or Airbnb to find a place to stay,” Sherri said. “It was all very expensive.”

That’s when the Ronald McDonald House stepped in.

“As soon as I was released from the hospital,” Sherri said. The Ronald McDonald House took us straight in and we stayed there until the babies were released from the hospital on New Year’s Eve.”

At a time when the Armitages felt like their world would not stop spinning, the Ronald McDonald House took care of some basic needs.

“Cooking,” the father Paul said. “We didn’t worry about cleaning. We could just focus on going over and seeing the kids because there were a lot of kids so we spent a lot of time bouncing from from isolette to isolette.”

Mom, dad and the quadruplets are doing just fine.