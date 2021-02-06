2021 Blitz Border Bowl: Meet the teams

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Blitz Border Bowl is back for its fourth year, featuring all-star high school football players who faced a season like no other.
Due to the pandemic, things look a little different this year. Rather than hosting a game in person, WSAV Sports presents a special feature on the players who would’ve hit the field.
Two coaches — one from each side of the bridge — hand-picked their rosters. Take a look through the lists below and click through to see player profiles.
Thanks for joining us in celebrating these deserving student-athletes.
Team Coastal Empire
QB
Patrick Blake, Jenkins
Tyler Coleman, Richmond Hill
Spencer Robicheaux, Savannah Christian
Jadon Adams, Islands
RB
Aaron Bazemore, Screven County
Greg Daniel, Calvary Day
Damozzio Harris, Jenkins
Ashaud Roberson, Richmond Hill
OL
Caleb Cook, Brunswick
Andrew Defillippis, Benedictine
Weston Franklin, Wayne County
Jaheim Howard, Windsor Forest
Joseph Maxwell, Windsor Forest
Justin McInnis, Savannah Christian
Ryan Merklinger, Calvary Day
Taylor Moon, Statesboro
Micah Morris, Camden County
Garrett Perry, Savannah Christian
James Stephens, Savannah Christian
WR
Trent Broadnax, Benedictine
Jordan Clark, Richmond Hill
Treyson Speaks, New Hampstead
ATH
Antario Brown, Beach
Antjuan McKay, Bethesda
Ames Rackleff, Statesboro
Noddy Thomas, New Hampstead
K
Britton Williams, Richmond Hill
DL
Shaquan Brooks, Richmond Hill
Jaylin Burns, Vidalia
Fuches Lewis, Calvary Day
Bryce Pashke, Benedictine
Damonte Smith, Islands
Ramone Turner, Windsor Forest
Dake Williams, Statesboro
Jacquez Williams, Jenkins
LB
Ben Bingley, St. Andrew’s
Bubba Chisolm, Islands
CJ Donaldson, Metter
JD Kaiser, Statesboro
Cavonte Legree, Windsor Forest
John Mastrorilli, Richmond Hill
Mi’Quan Stafford, Johnson
David Tharpe, Savannah High
Trevin Wallace, Wayne County
DB
Bradley Anderson, Savannah Christian
Jamario Blige, Windsor Forest
Erik Brown, Savannah Country Day
Malik Demery, Windsor Forest
Shakari Denson, Claxton
PJ Flowers, Screven County
Paul Mosley, Savannah Country Day
Cameron Selders, Calvary Day
Team Lowcountry
QB
Peyton Bennett, Thomas Heyward
Ahmad Green, May River
RB
Jadon Grant, Whale Branch
Jaylin Houseal, Beaufort
Trey Kelly, Wade Hampton
JR Patterson, Thomas Heyward
Kylan Simmons, Bluffton
WR
Tre’von Brown, Bluffton
Marcus Goodwater, Beaufort
Melvin Livermon, May River
JP Peduzzi, Hilton Head Christian
Jaterrius Pusha, Thomas Heyward
Jorryn Simmons, Colleton County
Justin Smalls, Battery Creek
OL
Luke Bond, Bluffton
Garrett Bonneville, May River
Therion Cannon, Thomas Heyward
Kobe Ferguson, Colleton County
Luke Kinsey, Battery Creek
Aaron Rhode, Whale Branch
Ian Shark, Colleton County
Terence Wilson, Beaufort
Will Wilson, May River
Moxon Zehr, May River
ATH
Nayrone Holmes, Colleton County
Connor Schmitz, Hilton Head
Sam Summa, Hilton Head
Jaylen Reeves, Whale Branch
P
Cameron Strickland, Hilton Head Christian
DL
Rett Harrell, May River
John Hewlett, Thomas Heyward
Carson King, Hilton Head Prep
Jaylen Roberts, Whale Branch
Theo Washington, Beaufort
Toshane Wittingham, May River
LB
Troy Chisolm, Hilton Head Christian
Darryl Green, Colleton County
Eli Hall, May River
Daniel Phares, Beaufort
Zach Terry, Wade Hampton
William Winburn, Beaufort
DB
Adam Clark, Hilton Head
Alex Frazier, Battery Creek
Steffin Gadson, May River
Nashaun Green, Hilton Head
Antawn Griffin, Colleton County
Amare Jenkins, Whale Branch
Ty Shaw, Wade Hampton
Tommy Stauffer, Hilton Head Prep