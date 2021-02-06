2021 Blitz Border Bowl: Meet the teams

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Blitz Border Bowl is back for its fourth year, featuring all-star high school football players who faced a season like no other.

Due to the pandemic, things look a little different this year. Rather than hosting a game in person, WSAV Sports presents a special feature on the players who would’ve hit the field.

Two coaches — one from each side of the bridge — hand-picked their rosters. Take a look through the lists below and click through to see player profiles.

Thanks for joining us in celebrating these deserving student-athletes.