SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — This week might feel like deja vu for the Woodville-Tompkins boy’s basketball team. But, they are hoping for a different result at the end this time around.

This is the week of quarterfinals and semifinals of the state tournament. Woodville-Tompkins faces King’s Ridge in the quarterfinals. This is a really tough team out of Atlanta.

This will be the toughest test they have faced all season.

This is why Coach Leonard Williams played such a tough non-conference schedule. Also, the team captain Terrence Bush feels they learned a lot from last year’s semifinal loss to Bulter.

“Butler was a great team,” Bush said. “What I feel like we took from them was togetherness. All throughout last year we had injuries that we had to battle with. We didn’t have a full-team chemistry. This year, I feel like the team chemistry that we have is all a part of why we can get to Macon and get to the final four. So, I feel like Butler taught us to come together like a brotherhood more.”