SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — This Saturday could be historic for Bethesda as they seek the school’s first-ever state title in football.

Bethesda will play Williamsburg Academy for the championship this weekend except this to be a heavyweight fight. Both teams come in at 12-0 – listen to these numbers: In the playoffs, Bethesda has outscored its opponents 82-12 and Williamsburg has outscored its opponents 87-13. Plus, Bethesda has a little extra motivation Williamsburg knocked them out of the state playoffs.

“I feel like we just developed more over the off-season,” senior quarterback Triston Randall said. “Over the season, we’ve gotten better as the season went on. It would mean a lot. I’ve been working for a {state title} since I was in the eighth grade. Seeing it now in my senior year would mean the world.”

“Right now,” senior running back Noah Jenkins said, “I’m about to get a lot of emotions about it. Trying my hardest to get to and win it. It would be my first, my coach’s first and I’m just trying to be the first.”

Head Coach Antwain Turner is the only coach in school history and this is the third time they have advanced to the finals as they seek the school’s first-ever state title.

The game with Williamsburg will kick off at noon at Charleston Southern.