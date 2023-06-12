SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Benedictine’s Luke Kromenhoek has a special opportunity starting Wednesday.

As he competes in the finals of the Elite 11 quarterback skills camp.

The number 10 ranked quarterback in the nation advanced to the finals after a strong showing in the Elite 11 regional camp which was on April 2 in Orlando at Northeast Regional Park. The cadets’ signal caller said he is excited to compete against some of the best QBs in the nation.

Aside from learning from some of the best quarterbacks and coaches in the sport, Kromenhoek will receive one-on-one quarterback, instruction, classroom instruction and off-field development.

“It’s a big deal,” Kromenhoek said. “It’s probably the best quarterback honor you can have in the country. I’ve definitely thought about it. The whole goal for me is to go out there and compete with the best and kind of prove myself to everyone. The main goal is to go and win it.”

The camp runs from June 14 through 16.