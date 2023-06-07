SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The finals of one of the most coveted camps in the nation is next week and Benedictine quarterback Luke Kromenhoek will be in attendance.

This is the creme de la creme of high school quarterbacks in the nation.

Kromenhoek is one of 20 quarterbacks selected. He will be there with Dylan Raiola, the recent Georgia verbal commit and the No. 1 overall player in the class of 2024. To be selected means you are one of the best in the nation.

According to the Elite 11 website, 12 out of the 13 Heisman trophy winners attended either the Elite 11 regionals or finals.