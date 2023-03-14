SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — In high school riflery, the Benedictine Cadets advanced to the semifinals. This is a first in the era of head coach Stephen Suhr.

However, they are not satisfied with the semifinals and they are pushing hard for state.

Benedictine finished fourth in the area so they just missed out on hosting a home playoff match in the sectionals. But that did not stop them from upsetting Worth County in the first round. In the semifinals, Benedictine faced Chattahoochee County. The Cadets do feel the pressure, but that’s because of how hard they have prepared.

They don’t see all the work that goes into it,” senior rifler James Thompson said. “These guys practice every day of the week except Friday. We commit a lot of time to it.”

“Every year it’s gotten better,” junior rifler Aidan Rachael said. “I think that’s thanks to our coaches, thanks to our team captains stepping up teaching the younger guys. We are getting good shooters every year.”

Benedictine competed in the semifinals tomorrow. If they win, they advance to state finals which will be at the University Of North Georgia on April 1.