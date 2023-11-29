SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Another team trying to make it to Atlanta is Benedictine – the No. 1 team in Class AAAA arrives in the quarterfinals after a 48-26 win over North Oconee – a team ranked second in the state. This week, the Cadets face Stockbridge who is ranked sixth in the classification.

This will be the cadets’ first road game of the playoffs.

“Stockbridge they look the same as last year,” Na’sir Samuel said. “Same threat. It’s nothing to be worried about. I’m just going to bring the same expectations I brought last year, not more. Just dominate.”

“When we were down 14-0 against Ware County,” Albert said, “we kind of all came together as a team. We kind of knew we were still in the game and we were fine. We just all stayed calm and came back.”

Benedictine seeks its fifth state title appearance under Danny Britt this Friday at 7:30 p.m.