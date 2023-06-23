SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Let’s talk about boys’ high school basketball. Benedictine is coming off–arguably–the best finish in program history but there is always room to improve.

Last season, the Cadets made an outstanding run through the class four “a” state playoffs which ended in a loss to Fayette County in the semifinals.

Benedictine went from being unranked all season to finishing ranked fifth in the state. This summer, Coach Frank Williams said they have not had a lot of time to work on chemistry so he hopes playing the Savannah High summer leagues and the Georgia basketball coaches association live camp with on-the-floor bonding.

“We seldom get opportunities to work with our kids as a group,” head coach Frank Williams said. “We get few opportunities to work with them one-on-one. Basically, when we get to an actual game is when we get to a game is the first time we’ve had a group together. So we tried to develop some continuity based on what they should know. They don’t always practice what they should know. So, that’s why it’s really tough.”

Next week, we will continue our summer basketball series with a look at the back-to-back state champs St. Andrews.