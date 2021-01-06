Beach High’s Rougier signs to play basketball at North Florida

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Surrounded by her family and teammates, Beach High School basketball star Kaila Rougier signed to play ball at North Florida.

“To come this far, starting from the age of six, you don’t really see this coming,” Rougier said Wednesday afternoon at the Bulldogs gym. “I worked hard though, I put in the work to get here, it’s paying off right now.”

Big day for one of the best H.S. basketball players I've ever had the pleasure of covering!@KailaThaGoat's journey, one that started at age 6, just hit another milestone.



The @Beach_Athletics star signed to play basketball at @OspreyWBB. Hear from her tonight on @WSAV at 11! pic.twitter.com/2oI1l7Y8LD — Connor DelPrete (@WSAVConnorD) January 6, 2021

A talented scoring guard, Rougier hit the 1000-point mark in her junior year at Beach and looks to continue that success to the collegiate level. Rougier said the Beach program, which has made countless deep playoff runs, helps prepare her and the teammates to take the next step in their career.

“The championship and tournaments we playing in, getting me out there, and getting me exposure,” Rougier explains. “Getting my teammates exposure. [Beach] is putting us in the best positions.”

Rougier plans to move down to North Florida in mid-June before preseason practices start. WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete will bring you more on Rougier’s exciting day tonight on WSAV at 11!