Basketball Recap 2/20: Portal boys win region title, S.C. playoffs start

(WSAV) – As the brackets get finalized, the Portal boys and Emanuel County Institute girls ensured a 1-seed in the 1A-Public state playoffs by winning their respective region championships Saturday night.

Portal, fueled by Fred Spells’ 13 blocks, came away with a convincing 62-21 in the 1A-Region 3 title game.

On the girl’s side, ECI completed the season sweep of Claxton with a 64-55 win over the Tigers.

In the Lowcountry, the South Carolina High School Association and South Carolina Independent School Association state playoffs went full steam ahead Saturday night.

The full region tournament and state playoff scoreboard can be found below:

GEORGIA

Boys

Jeff Davis 48, Woodville-Tompkins 68 (Woodville-Tompkins earns 3-seed for GHSA 2A state playoffs)

Portal 62, Metter 21 (Portal wins 1A-Region 3 title, earns 1-seed for state playoffs)

Bulloch Academy 55, St. Andrew’s 54 (Bulloch Academy wins region title, earns 1-seed for GISA AAA playoffs)

Girls

ECI 64, Claxton 55 (ECI wins 1A-Region 3 title, earns 1-seed for state playoffs)

Woodville-Tompkins 42, East Laurens 48 (East Laurens wins 2A-Region 2 title, earns 1-seed for state playoffs)

SOUTH CAROLINA

Boys

Hilton Head Prep 50, Northwood Academy 58 (HHP knocked out in SCISA 3A Sweet Sixteen)

John Paul II 44, Carolina Academy 41 (JPII advances to SCISA 2A Elite Eight)

Hilton Head Christian 48, Christian Academy 47 (HHC advances to SCISA 2A Elite Eight)

Bethesda Academy 62, Spartanburg Day 47 (Bethesda Academy advances to SCISA 2A Elite Eight)

Beaufort Academy 39, Dillon Christian 72 (Beaufort Academy knocked out in SCISA 2A Sweet Sixteen)

Girls

Beaufort 31, North Myrtle Beach 54 (Beaufort knocked out in SCHSL 4A first round)

Bluffton 47, Myrtle Beach 54 (Bluffton knocked out in SCHSL 4A first round)

May River 18, North Augusta 64 (May River knocked out in SCHSL 4A first round)