SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Construction has started at five Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools as they install new turf fields.

Advanced sports group will install the fields at New Hampstead, Johnson and Beach at a cost not to exceed approximately $3.2 million.

A company called sports turf will oversee installation at Savannah High and Islands at a cost not to exceed approximately $2 million dollars.

The total cost at these five schools sits at around $5.2 million dollars. The money was approved by the Savannah Chatham County School Board at its April 12 meeting.

“We’ve taken up their summers–where they are out wanting to practice and doing 7-on-7,” John Sanders, SCCPSS athletic director said, “but they said, ‘We’ll find another place to practice, another place to go. We’re excited to get it.’ Hopefully, by the Aug. 1 date, that’s the date the field is supposed to be ready. Hopefully, by then, they’ll be ready to jump in their regular practices and be ready to go.”

Groves and Windsor Forest will get new fields as a part of their rebuilds and Woodville-Tompkins is scheduled to get a new turf field in the next ESPOLST, this is according to Sanders.