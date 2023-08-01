RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — The Wildcats play in Georgia’s highest classification and call some of the state’s blueblood programs region mates.

However, they are still looking for their first region win since moving up to class seven A. Last year, the Wildcats started the season 3 and 2 but then lost their last five games. Despite playing in what many high school football experts call the toughest region in the nation, the Wildcats hold their heads up high. Richmond Hill believes in year two of the region last year’s experience will pay off and lead to a playoff.

Head football coach Matt LeZotte told News 3, “We had a ton play last year, probably before they needed to play and they played because they are the best we have. Unfortunately, they were all sophomores. They are a year older and a year wiser, they’ve seen what it looks like to compete at a high level.”

“I tell you what it’s going to be a lot harder this year because we lost a couple of guys from last year but I’m fully confident in our team, we are going to whoop some butt this year,” said linebacker Gabriel Bauman.

Richmond Hill starts the season with a tough opponent as they travel to Effingham County on August 18.