SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Last year, New Hampstead advanced to the state playoffs where they lost in the opening round by seven points. Despite losing a couple of key contributors, the Phoenix still believes they will rise again.

New Hampstead needs to replace quarterback Pauly Seeley from last year. He threw for 29 touchdowns and more than 2500 yards in the air. Rashawn Truell will be this year’s qb-one but quarterback play is not the team’s most improved area if you ask the head coach.

WSAV asked Coach Hockman who has impressed him and what opponents should expect when they play the Phoenix.

“Up front is where we progressed the most on both sides of the ball, offensive and defensive line. As most people know who watch this game, that’s where the real winning and losing happens.”

Defensive Lineman Kyron Anderson added, “Our physicality, we want to get out there and get after people. We are going to try to do some things and confuse some people but mostly we are very physical with it.”

New Hampstead opens the season on August 25 at home against Windsor Forest.