SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Warriors boast arguably the toughest schedule in the state for the second straight year.

Let’s go through this non-region schedule for the Warriors. They start with back-to-back state champions, Benedictine. Then, they travel north of the state border and take on Bluffton. Who was a playoff team last season? In the third week, they travel to the hill for a date with seven-A power Richmond Hill. The fourth week, they go to Carrollton who played for the seven-A state title last season — they are led by the top player in the class of 2026 quarterback Julian Lewis. Then they close out the non-region schedule with Wayne County who went to the quarterfinals in class four in 2022. When asked what game Jenkins looks forward to most, the players said Benedictine.

“Last year,” senior quarterback Jemeriah James said, “It didn’t go how we wanted. So this year, I want to make it go how we want it for sure.”

He continued, “You know the name of the school.”

Really doesn’t matter,” senior defensive end Lorenzo Cowan said. “Yes, we are aware that those are really good teams. They have really good guys, but on any given night, I’ll take my guys over anybody else’s guys.”

Last season, Jenkins went 4-7 overall and 3-2 in Region 1 of class five-A. They open the season with Benedictine on August 18 at 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.