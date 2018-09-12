Sports

High school football games canceled ahead of Florence

Posted: Sep 12, 2018 05:32 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 12, 2018 07:41 PM EDT

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Ahead of Hurricane Florence, school officials are canceling high school football games for the week.

Lowcountry schools have canceled all sporting events for the remainder of the week. The decision was made early on before evacuation orders for the area changed.

In addition, the Savannah-Chatham County Public School system has canceled games through the weekend. This means the following games have been canceled:

Beach vs. Islands 
Jenkins vs. Johnson
Richmond Hill vs. New Hampstead
Groves vs. Benedictine

WSAV Sports will continue to bring you updates on cancellations and games that may be rescheduled.

