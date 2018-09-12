High school football games canceled ahead of Florence

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Ahead of Hurricane Florence, school officials are canceling high school football games for the week.

Lowcountry schools have canceled all sporting events for the remainder of the week. The decision was made early on before evacuation orders for the area changed.

In addition, the Savannah-Chatham County Public School system has canceled games through the weekend. This means the following games have been canceled:

Beach vs. Islands

Jenkins vs. Johnson

Richmond Hill vs. New Hampstead

Groves vs. Benedictine

WSAV Sports will continue to bring you updates on cancellations and games that may be rescheduled.