Higgo erases six-shot deficit, wins Palmetto Championship at Congaree

RIDGELAND, S.c. (WSAV) – In just his second start on the PGA Tour, South African Garrick Higgo showed the mental fortitude of a tour veteran Sunday, firing a 3-under final round and collecting the first-ever Palmetto Championship at Congaree trophy.

“I’m just proud of the way I hung in there — it was tough all the way from the start,” Higgo explained Sunday evening after his round. “Definitely didn’t have my ‘A-game’ in terms of off the tee, but I like that sometimes. I like not having to play perfect golf. I enjoy scrambling and making a couple putts, which I did, which was awesome.”



Higgo entered the day at Congaree Golf Club six shots behind the leader, Chesson Hadley, but said he never lost faith.

“I’m a very tough competitor and I don’t really get down on myself,” Higgo explained. “It’s a cliche, but I try and stay in the fight. I think I just do that really well.”

As Higgo was wrapping up his final round with a par on hole 18, Hadley was struggling mightily down the final stretch. Hadley, who was seeking his first win on tour since 2014, bogeyed his final three holes and finished four-over on the day and 10-under par for the tournament. He missed a nine-and-a-half foot putt for par on the 18th hole that would have forced a playoff with Higgo.

“I could barely keep it on the planet,” a dejected Hadley said post-round. “That 8-iron from the fairway on that last hole is inexcusable. I just didn’t have it today. It was bad and got to do better and I will. Just got to keep after it.”

After earning a spot for the weekend rounds, former Hilton Head Christian star Bryson Nimmer finished tied for 35th after an even-par final round and takes home a $33,337 paycheck.

“It was awesome — big crowds all week,” Nimmer said. “A little bit of a different crowd too because I get all the Hilton Head and Bluffton people at Heritage and more of the Ridgeland and Bluffton people out here. It’s just awesome to have the support, the big roars when we make a putt. That’s what we play golf for.”