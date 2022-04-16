Only one shot separates first and second place as the RBC Heritage Classic enters its final round.

Harold Varner III attacked the course with vengeance after a frustrating second round and matched the best round of the tournament with an 8-under par 63. Varner III’s last shot for birdie on hole nine ended up putting him in the driver’s seat with a one-shot lead ahead of Shane Lowry, Erik Van Rooyen and Patrick Cantlay.

1. Harold Varner III -11

T2. Shane Lowry -10

T2. Erik Van Rooyen -10

T2. Patrick Cantlay -10

T5. Hudson Swafford -9

T5. Matt Kuchar -9

T5. Sepp Straka -9

T5. Aaron Wise -9

University of Georgia alums Sepp Straka and Hudson Swafford are within striking range heading into the final round of the Heritage, only two shots out of first place.

Savannah Christian graduate Brian Harman had his best round of the tournament, finished 3-under and posted a 68. Harman is tied for 48th.



Round four tee times are listed on the PGA’s website.