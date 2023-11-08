ATLANTA — Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith announced Taylor Heinicke will get a second consecutive start this week at his weekly press conference.

This Sunday, Atlanta hits the road for a date with the Arizona Cardinals, a team that is 1-8 on the year. However, they return star quarterback Kyler Murray, who tore his ACL last season.

As for the Falcons’ quarterback situation, head coach Arthur Smith announced Taylor Heinicke will get the start again for the season straight week. Smith said Heinicke has led the Falcons to 48 points in the last six quarters.

“The bye {week} comes at a good time,” Smith said. “I understand that question. You don’t want to play a two-quarterback system and whatnot. I think that’s kind of where we are at with everything going on. The bye week is a good time to assess and we certainly don’t plan on it being week-to-week after that. We need to do everything we can to go get this win out in Arizona.”

The Atlanta Falcons are 4-5 after last Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The Falcons are one game behind New Orleans for the division lead.