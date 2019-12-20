Hear from Chad Lunsford, Georgia Southern captains ahead of Cure Bowl

ORLANDO, Fl. (WSAV) – Georgia Southern head football coach Chad Lunsford and four captains spoke to the media today as the team readies to take on Liberty in the 2019 Cure Bowl.

Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze told WSAV that, even with extra days of preparation, Georgia Southern’s offense presents major challenges and could lead to an early Eagles lead to start Saturday’s game.

A handful of Flames players, including star wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden, gave their impressions on the Georgia Southern defense and Liberty’s journey to the first bowl game in program history.

Stick with WSAV Sports on-air and on-line as we provide comprehensive coverage of the 2019 Cure Bowl.