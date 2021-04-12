Heading to the RBC Heritage? Here’s what you need to know

HILTON HEAD, S.c. (WSAV) – It is officially tournament week for the RBC Heritage and the Lowcountry’s favorite PGA Tour stop is ready to let fans back on the course. Lucky enough to get one of the limited tickets available? There’s a few safety precautions you need to keep in mind before you step foot on the course.

First off, the staff at Harbour Town is asking fans to follow the motto ‘Three W’s’ this week at the event: Wash your hands, wear a mask, and watch your distance.

Masks are required at the RBC Heritage at all times, with limited exceptions. Those exceptions include:

Medical conditions that make wearing it difficult

Children under the age of 2

While actively eating or drinking

Since fans were not allowed at last year’s RBC Heritage, there will be a new ‘ropeline policy’ implemented to encourage social distancing this time around. Fans cannot eat or drink within 10 feet of the ropeline and masks must be worn at all times, even if you have food or a drink in your hands.

Before stepping on the course, each fan will need to answer a health questionnaire and get his or her temperature taken.

“People have been through this, unfortunately for the past year,” tournament director Steve Wilmot said. “We hope the end is getting nearer. When that is, it won’t be this week, but hopefully sooner rather than later.”

In an effort to increase the number of socially-distanced settings, organizers decided to replace the skyboxes and private venues with open air villages and concession stands.

“There were some tough decisions in late fall, early winter in regards to how we were going to approach this year. Were we going to build out bleachers, are we going to have infrastructure like the past?”, tournament director Steve Wilmot explained. “Those decisions were about safety and well-being.”

The ‘spring break’ of the PGA Tour will certainly look and feel different this year. But, according to Wilmot, the strict COVID-19 protocols and tough decisions were necessary steps to get fans back on the course watching some of the greatest golfers in the country.

“The team has put together a plan that, I think, is outstanding,” Wilmot added. “It’s not like it was in 2020 and certainly not like it was in 2019, but it’s going to be great to get back on track.