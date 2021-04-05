HILTON HEAD ISLAND S.C. (WSAV) – Another familiar face will be coming to Hilton Head Island next week for the RBC Heritage Classic.
Savannah Christian Prep graduate Brian Harman will play in the RBC, per a release from the tournament. A UGA graduate, Harman has two victories on the PGA Tour and will be making his 12th appearance in the Heritage. Harman is currently ranked as the 49th best player in the world.
Last year, Harman shot 13 under par and tied for 28th.
Five-time RBC winner Davis Love III is also committed to play in the tournament. The Sea Island, Georgia resident has played in the RBC 32 times, the most of any golfer ever.
Other golfers revealed to be playing in the tournament include Clemson graduates Bill Haas, Lucas Glover and Ben Martin, UGA graduate Kevin Kisner, Wofford graduate Will McGirt and North Augusta native Matt NeSmith.
The RBC Heritage Classic will be from April 12-18 at Harbour Town Golf Links.
Harman headlines group of locals playing in RBC Heritage
