SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah native Brian Harman will represent the US at the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, Italy from Sept. 25 through Oct. 1. This is his first time representing the US Team.

The top six players in the Ryder Cup rankings automatically qualified after the BMW Championship, which concluded on Sunday, Aug. 20. Harman finished third in the rankings with 11,100.539 points. Harman vaulted up the list after winning the Open Championship, his first major victory. Harman is one of three players making their Ryder Cup debut.

The other automatic qualifiers joining Harman are Scottie Scheffler, Wydam Clark, Patrick Cantly, Max Homa and Xander Schauffele. US captain Zach Johnson will name six captain’s picks at the end of the 2023 Tour Championship on Aug. 27.