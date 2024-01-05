SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — One of the top wide receivers in the 912 area code celebrated his college athletic signing.

New Hampstead wide receiver Jaylen Hampton held a ceremony on Friday to celebrate his commitment to Western Kentucky University.

Hampton officially signed with the Hilltoppers on Dec. 20 of last year which was the last day of the early signing period. He totaled 73 catches for 1,158 yards and 14 touchdowns.

“I kind of did know I was going to have the season that I had,” Hampton said. “I had a great quarterback in Rashawn Truell. The kid can throw the ball. He’s a great teammate. I just put my head down and grind. That’s all it took. Of the course of time, I’ll go hit the field on the weekend. Just doing that made me better as a person and as a player.”

Hampton was the second-leading receiver in class AAAA this year.