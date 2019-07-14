Hagestad leads the pack headed into final round of Players Amateur

BLUFFTON, SC. (WSAV) – He broke a course record on day one but Stewart Hagestad has his eyes on a much bigger prize headed into the final round of the 2019 Players Amateur.

The amateur golfer from Newport Beach, California carded a 4-under 68 on Saturday and holds a 5-shot lead with 18 holes left to play at Berkeley Hall Golf Club.

The winner of the 2019 Players Amateur earns an exemption into the 2020 RBC Heritage.

Hagestad will be paired up with Duke graduate Alex Smalley for Sunday’s round. Smalley had the low round Saturday — nailing three straight birdies on the final three holes to cap off an impressive 8-under performance.

Georgia Southern legend Steven Fisk entered Saturday’s round with sole possession of 2nd but shot 2-over and dropped down to a tie for 14th on the leaderboard. Fisk tees off at 9 a.m. Sunday morning.

Hagestad and Smalley tee off at 10:10 a.m. and WSAV’s Connor DelPrete will be there to bring you highlights and post-round reaction in the evening newscasts.