Hadley builds four-shot lead headed into final day at the Palmetto Championship

RIDGELAND, S.c. (WSAV) – The pressure of having a narrow lead and playing with World No. 1 golfer Dustin Johnson didn’t seem to affect Chesson Hadley, as the Georgia Tech graduate erupted for four birdies on the back nine and build a four-shot advantage before round 3 was suspended Saturday evening.

“I made a really, really nice putt on 6 for par and I kind of felt really good after that,” Hadley explained. “I started to string some nice holes together and it was hard out there, it’s firm and fast and this course has held its own. I was able to make a few birdies there towards the end.”

Chesson Hadley (-14), Harris English (-10), DJ (-8) and Tain Lee (-6) had one hole to go. Everybody else is in the clubhouse. — Andrew Goldstein (@AndyGold24) June 12, 2021

Hadley, who was facing a short iron shot on Hole #18 when severe weather halted play, will wake up early Sunday morning to finish his third round before learning who he will be paired with for the final round.

The most likely final pairing will be Hadley and Harris English, who had a clean 5-under round going before an untimely bogey on Hole #17 right before the suspension.

“Teeing off on 18 those clouds were mighty dark and we were trying to rush to get it in,” English said after his round. “It’s kind of unfortunate waking up that early to hit one putt, but it is what it is, I’m lucky to be in one of the last groups and looking forward to the challenge tomorrow.”

Bluffton native Bryson Nimmer battled hard to make the cut and kicked off his weekend on a good note. The former Hilton Head Christian star made three birdies on the front 9 and finished the day tied for 27th.

“I think everybody I’ve heard this week’s been saying it’s a second shot golf course and I think it is, but you got to hit a good first shot first or else you’re not going to hit a good second shot,” Nimmer said. “So I think the tee shots definitely helped. I think I might have missed one or two fairways the entire day, which really helped.”

