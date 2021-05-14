Habersham School wins first-ever state baseball title

A little more than four years ago, Habersham School baseball didn’t even exist.



Friday, the 2021 Patriots lifted the program’s first-ever state championship trophy.



Habersham defeated Vidalia Heritage Academy in a best-of-three series at Vidalia Recreation Fields to claim the GAPPS Division I title. The Patriots won Game One, 14-1, and Game 2, 11-1, to capture the crown.

Paging #SCTop10…Thomas Tift of @habershampats came up with the Web Gem of the year in the state title series this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/bQagtMnKxF — Andrew Goldstein (@AndyGold24) May 14, 2021

The Patriots blew Game One open with a six-run third inning, featuring a two-run double by Tyler Tift and a solo home run by Thomas Tift, who had four RBI in the game. Luke Rowland added a grand slam, as well as a complete game performance on the mound.



Habersham similarly dominated Game Two, scoring at least one run in every inning. Jack Hogan starred in the win, pitching a complete game and driving in three runs on 2-of-4 hitting.