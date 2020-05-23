GS baseball raises money for pediatric cancer patients, families

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Southern baseball has teamed up with ‘Vs. Cancer’ and the #NotDoneYet campaign to ease the financial burden for families of pediatric brain tumor patients.

The Eagles joined baseball teams across the country in cutting their hair at home and raising money for kids battling brain tumors and other types of cancer. Georgia Southern first participated in event back in 2015 and head coach Rodney Hennon says the entire team is passionate about fundraising for the foundation.

“This means a lot to them and, like I said, this foundation has had such an impact on our players over the years,” Hennon explains. “It’s a great cause and we believe strongly in it and we are glad to be a part of it.”

Georgia Southern’s ‘Vs. Cancer’ game, scheduled for April 26th against UT Arlington, was cancelled as COVID-19 put an end to the spring sports season. Hennon, who shaved his head Saturday morning in honor of ‘Vs. Cancer’, says he was pleased to find other ways to support the cause

“These kids are still fighting and that’s what everyone needs to understand,” Hennon says. “That fight goes on and so we need to get behind them and support them.”

In year’s past, the team was fortunate to have visited the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta facility and interact with the patients. Hennon describes the trips as a way to see the donations and money directly at work.

“Just seeing those dollars you’ve raised provide a meal for the family while they are up there with their child, providing some entertainment for the child maybe pay for a gaming set a kid can use to make his stay more comfortable,” Hennon adds. “A lot of the dollars go to the research too and it’s pretty powerful and it has been within our team for years where they’ve been able to see that.”

As of 6 p.m. Saturday evening, the Eagles have raised $6,000 of their $10,000 goal. If you are interested in supporting the campaign, you can find the link to Georgia Southern’s donations page here.